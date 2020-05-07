BATMAN V SUPERMAN Director Zack Snyder Marks "Ultimate Edition" Debut On HBO Max With Awesome New Poster

Recently, we learned that the "Ultimate Edition" of Batman v Superman: Dawn of JUstice has been added to HBO Max, and director Zack Snyder has celebrated that with an awesome new look at Knightmare Batman.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max next year, and it appears as if the streaming service is gearing up for that by sharing the "Ultimate Edition" of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on the platform. That's around 30 minutes longer than the theatrical cut, and an arguably superior version of the DC Comics movie.

In that, Clark Kent's hunt for Batman is expanded on, we spend more time with Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen in Africa, and that scene with Lex Luthor and Steppenwolf is added to the film.

Now, director Zack Snyder has celebrated the launch of Batman v Superman on HBO Max by sharing an awesome new poster depicting the "Knightmare" version of Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader. That entire sequence is expected to be elaborated on in the "Snyder Cut," though it remains to be seen whether the meaning behind it will actually be explained in any way.

Either way, Snyder is clearly back on good terms with Warner Bros., and for many fans, that will lead to them hoping the filmmaker could make some sort of return to the DC Extended Universe.

Check out the poster below:

