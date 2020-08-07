BATMAN V SUPERMAN's Standout "Knightmare" Sequence Was A Late Addition To Zack Snyder's Film

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 's "Knightmare" left fans equal parts excited and baffled, but Batman stunt double Richard Cetrone has now revealed that the sequence was a relatively late addition!

2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice saw Bruce Wayne have a vision of a future where Earth was ruled over by Darkseid and a Man of Steel under the control of the Anti-Life Equation. In that reality, Batman had become a freedom fighter trying to take Earth back, but he later ended up in the clutches of Superman.

It was at that point Bruce woke from his dream and came face to face with a Flash who had travelled from that "Knightmare" to warn him of what was to come.

Speaking to Screen Rant's Stephen Colbert, Ben Affleck's Batman stunt double Richard Cetrone revealed that, "after shooting had already started, that scene was added." That was a contrast to what he called "months" of prep for other big action scenes, and Cetrone would go on to say that shooting it was "the toughest day of my career" after 27 years of stunt work.

Explaining that he had an emergency with his son prior to shooting, Cetrone says he got "maybe an hour of sleep," and noted that he can see "how lethargic I'm moving" while watching it back. However, he credits his fellow stunt performers for helping the one-shot fight scene look so good.

The hope now is that Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max will explain the meaning behind this "Knightmare," and reveal whether it was just a dream or a real glimpse into the DCEU's future.

