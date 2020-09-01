BIRDS OF PREY: Action-Packed New Trailer Features The Canary Cry, Black Mask's Mask, And Much More!
The new Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) trailer isn't supposed to be released until later today, but Fandango Latam have jumped the gun so we have an early look at the second teaser, albeit with some subtitles. It's an awesome new look at the DC Comics adaptation, and one that leaves us with plenty to mull over.
With only around a month to go until Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters, a second trailer has finally been released, and this one is full of big reveals...
For starters, we get a few shots of Black Mask's comic accurate mask, and it's fair to say that adding this in reshoots - the previous version was reportedly a little more artsy - was the right move.
However, something that's really going to get comic book fans talking is seeing Black Canary unleash her Canary Cry. It looks pretty much exactly as you would expect, but something we don't see here are costumes for Canary or Huntress (a recent TV spot revealed the latter's mask, though).
We also learn more about Harley Quinn's breakup with The Joker, see her hyena "Bruce" in action, and get plenty of awesome looking action sequences.
UPDATE: The trailer has now been officially released by Warner Bros.!
