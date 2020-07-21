BIRDS OF PREY And THE DARK KNIGHT Coming To HBO Max In August, But The HARRY POTTER Movies Are Leaving

Some big DC Comics movies are coming to HBO Max in August - including the classic Batman and Batman Returns - but Harry Potter fans will be saying goodbye to the Boy Wizard's entire series of adventures...

HBO Max's revolving door of content is taking some getting used to, and while a lot of great content is coming to the streaming service in August, a fair bit is leaving as well. Before we get to that, though, there's good news for DC Comics fans as both DC Universe's Harley Quinn animated series and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey are arriving on HBO Max on August 1st and 15th respectively.

Joining them are many of the Caped Crusader's big screen adventures, with Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, 1989's Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin all on the way come August 1st. Christopher Nolan's movies will be streaming on the service for the first time.

We'll also see the likes of Ocean's Eleven, Kung Fu Panda, Jojo Rabbit, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Elf, and new episodes of Doom Patrol, Looney Tunes, and Steven Universe Future.

With good news comes bad, though; all eight Harry Potter movies are leaving HBO Max on August 25th, while Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 are also on the way out. Needless to say, fans of the Boy Wizard are going to be disappointed with this latest change to the service.

Are you looking forward to August's offerings on HBO Max?