BIRDS OF PREY: Black Canary Knocks 'Em Dead With A Tune In One Of Two New Clips
Another pair of clips from Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) have been released, and one of 'em sees Black Canary perform a glass-shattering song at the Black Mask club.
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) is set to fly into theaters this Friday, and two new clips from Cathy Yan's R-rated girl-gang movie have now found their way online.
The first serves as an introduction to Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), as the powerful songstress belts out "It's a Man's World" at Black Mask's (Ewan McGregor) club while the villainous host ensures the clientele are well watered. We also get to witness Dinah's shattering (literally) abilities in action when she hits the high notes.
The second sneak peak is an extended version of a scene from the latest trailer, as Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) somewhat unconvincingly denies having rage issues.
Check out the clips below along with the social media reactions, and let us know what you think. Do you plan on seeing Birds of Prey this weekend?
