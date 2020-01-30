BIRDS OF PREY: Check Out Some Fantabulous Photos From The Yellow Carpet World Premiere

The World Premiere of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) took place in London last night and we now have some amazing photos featuring the movie's impressive ensemble...





While we've yet to see any full reviews for the DC Comics adaptation, it sounds like it should be a fun ride thanks to a stellar performance from Margot Robbie and strong turns from the rest of the impressive ensemble. Now, we have some photos from the yellow carpet event showcasing the likes of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Chris Messina.



It's been said that the review embargo doesn't actually lift until the day before Birds of Prey is released in theaters so it's definitely going to be interesting finding out what critics make of it.



Check out these photos from the premiere by using the "Next" button to click through the gallery!







Birds of Prey is technically a Suicide Squad spinoff but it doesn't sound like the movie will feature more than a few passing references to the divisive big screen debut of Task Force X.

Margot Robbie will, however, be reprising the role of Harley Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad so there are bound to be at least some nods there to her previous adventures with the team.

As for the rest of Birds of Prey's characters, we don't know what the future holds in store for them but they could very easily appear in their own spinoffs or (more likely) a sequel.

Common sense says that the team will assemble by the time the credits roll and whteher that will include Harley is hard to say, especially as she's never traditionally been a member.

Of course, most fans are far more excited about the prospect of seeing Harley with her fellow Gotham City Sirens, a movie which appears to have been put on hold for now.

Should Birds of Prey prove to be a box office hit, Gotham City Sirens will almost certainly happen but it's hard to say whether David Ayer will be taking the helm of that now.

Equally as uncertain is the fate of that Joker vs. Harley Quinn movie but based on recent comments from Robbie, exploring that relationship isn't something she's remotely interested in.

It definitely would have been interesting to see more of Jared Leto's Joker after his limited role in Suicide Squad but the actor isn't happy with how Warner Bros. treated him so don't bank on it!

In the comics, Cassandra Cain becomes Batgirl but there's currently no sign that will happen in Birds of Prey and most fans would rather see the Barbara Gordon version anyway!

That character's future remains a mystery, of course, because while there has been talk of a solo film for the character, it's been a long time since we've heard anything concrete about that.

As has become the norm with Warner Bros., the DC slate is very much still up in the air but it has started taking shape recently and we do now have quite a few films to look forward to.

Female-led superhero movies definitely feel like the name of the game for 2020, especially as we still have Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 to look forward to over the coming months.

As for Birds of Prey, box office projections are solid and it could be the start of a brand new franchise for Warner Bros. The question is, would Harley Quinn be included in that?

After all, her name is in this movie's title so Warner Bros. might have to wait and see how fans respond to the other characters before deciding whether to put the spotlight just on them.

Harley certainly isn't a natural fit for the Birds of Prey team but there are no doubt many ways she could factor into a follow-up and she's easily one of Warner Bros.' biggest draws.

Honestly, a solo movie somewhere down the line seems certain and that could actually be a good place to bring Poison Ivy back to the big screen after a lengthy absence.

Robbie has said she's keen to explore that relationship (it takes a romantic turn in the comics) and Gotham City Sirens no longer really makes sense if Catwoman is off limits.

Bear in mind that Selina Kyle is set to be a big part of The Batman so having her appear in a Gotham City Sirens movie could ultimately conflict with what Matt Reeves has planned.

Are you guys excited for Birds of Prey when it arrives in theaters next week? Which of the movie's characters are you most looking forward to seeing in action? Share your thoughts below.