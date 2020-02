BIRDS OF PREY Director Cathy Yan Is Hopeful For A Sequel; Wants To See Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy

Scroll through a gallery of hi-res Birds of Prey

Although Harley Quinn is the main character in, she isn't actually affiliated with the team in the comics, and has become more closely associated with Poison Ivy in recent times.The pair have been partners in crime/lovers for a while now, and many fans would love to see them join forces on the big screen. We don't know if there's currently any plans in place for that to happen at Warner Bros., butdirector Cathy Yan is just as excited by the prospect as the rest of us.During an interview with The Wrap , Yan said that sheCould that happen in a direct sequel to Birds of Prey, perhaps?The R-rated girl-gang movie hasn't flown quite as high at the box office over the past few days as the studio would have liked, so it remains to be seen if Harley and her pals are viewed as safe returns moving forward. There's still plenty of time for things to pick up, of course, and the stellar reviews may give it a much-needed boost.What do you guys think? Would you like to see a Harley/Ivy team-up? Let us know in the comments.(L-r) ROSIE PEREZ as Renee Montoya, MARY ELIZABETH WINSTEAD as Huntress, MARGOT ROBBIE as Harley Quinn, ELLA JAY BASCO as Cassandra Cain and JURNEE SMOLLETT-BELL as Black Canary in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN),” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.