BIRDS OF PREY Director Cathy Yan Is Hopeful For A Sequel; Wants To See Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy

In a new interview, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan talks about her hopes for a sequel, and expresses her desire to see Harley Quinn hook up with fellow Bat-villain Poison Ivy at some point in the future.

Birds of Prey, she isn't actually affiliated with the team in the comics, and has become more closely associated with Poison Ivy in recent times.



The pair have been partners in crime/lovers for a while now, and many fans would love to see them join forces on the big screen. We don't know if there's currently any plans in place for that to happen at Warner Bros., but BOP director Cathy Yan is just as excited by the prospect as the rest of us.



BIRDS OF PREY Spoilers - Breaking Down All The Biggest Reveals & Most Fantabulous Moments

During an interview with "would love to see Poison Ivy and would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.” Could that happen in a direct sequel to Birds of Prey, perhaps? “I don’t know — I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn quite yet and you know, Margot I don’t think is ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet either, so… hopefully.”



The R-rated girl-gang movie



What do you guys think? Would you like to see a Harley/Ivy team-up? Let us know in the comments.

Although Harley Quinn is the main character in Birds of Prey, she isn't actually affiliated with the team in the comics, and has become more closely associated with Poison Ivy in recent times. The pair have been partners in crime/lovers for a while now, and many fans would love to see them join forces on the big screen. We don't know if there's currently any plans in place for that to happen at Warner Bros., but BOP director Cathy Yan is just as excited by the prospect as the rest of us. During an interview with The Wrap, Yan said that she "would love to see Poison Ivy and would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy." Could that happen in a direct sequel to Birds of Prey, perhaps? "I don't know — I think people aren't ready to let go of Harley Quinn quite yet and you know, Margot I don't think is ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet either, so… hopefully." The R-rated girl-gang movie hasn't flown quite as high at the box office over the past few days as the studio would have liked, so it remains to be seen if Harley and her pals are viewed as safe returns moving forward. There's still plenty of time for things to pick up, of course, and the stellar reviews may give it a much-needed boost.



