BIRDS OF PREY Director Cathy Yan Responds To SUICIDE SQUAD Helmer David Ayer: "I Know The Pain"

After David Ayer Tweeted about some of the changes Warner Bros. made to Suicide Squad , Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey helmer Cathy Yan shared her commiserations, and also debunked a long-standing rumour...

It's no secret that changes were made to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, as Chad Stahelski was brought in to take charge of some second unit work which added additional action scenes.

However, after leaks from test screenings claimed that Cassandra Cain originally swallowed a diamond containing Black Mask's "d*ck pics," it was said that reshoots removed that plot point altogether and replaced its contents with the secret to gaining the Bertinelli fortune. At the time, there were some weird (and idiotic) claims that the young Cassandra swallowing the diamond was akin to pedophilia.

Well, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan set the record straight this weekend, making it clear that wasn't the case, and that ADR was used to remove a reference to a statue showing Roman's penis. It doesn't sound like it factored into the movie in any significant way, nor did it have anything to do with what was contained in the diamond Cassandra stole from Zsasz.

What's arguably more interesting is what Yan said to Suicide Squad director David Ayer. After he explained what the tone of his 2016 movie was supposed to be, she responded with, "I'm so sorry this happened to you, David. I know the pain." Is that a reference to Birds of Prey potentially being a very different movie before Warner Bros. started throwing their weight around?

There's no way of knowing for sure, but fans online are already wildly speculating that might be the case!

