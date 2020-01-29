BIRDS OF PREY: First Clips See Harley Quinn Form The Team And Cut A Deal With Black Mask

The first three clips from Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) are now online, and they feature Margot Robbie's anti-hero convincing Black Mask to spare her life, and more.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) is set to fly into theaters on February 7, and Warner Bros. has now officially released (via



The clips all feature Margot Robbie as Quinn, and she's joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead‘s Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell‘s Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco‘s Cassandra Cain, and Rosie Perez‘s Renee Montoya in two of 'em. The third features Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and his knife-happy henchman, Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina).



Check out the vids below and let us know what you think in the comments. Tickets for Birds of Prey are



You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Simply click the "next" button below!



"Hair Tie"



In this first clip, Harley and the gang take out a bunch of Sionis' masked goons on what appears to be a pretty flimsy fairground ride. It looks like the opening few seconds of what will likely be a much longer (and hopefully, better) action sequence. is set to fly into theaters on February 7, and Warner Bros. has now officially released (via Bloody Disgusting ) the first three clips from the Cathy-Yan directed movie.The clips all feature Margot Robbie as Quinn, and she's joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead‘s Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell‘s Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco‘s Cassandra Cain, and Rosie Perez‘s Renee Montoya in two of 'em. The third features Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and his knife-happy henchman, Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina).Check out the vids below and let us know what you think in the comments. Tickets forare now on sale. In this first clip, Harley and the gang take out a bunch of Sionis' masked goons on what appears to be a pretty flimsy fairground ride. It looks like the opening few seconds of what will likely be a much longer (and hopefully, better) action sequence.

"You Lost Something, Right?"



Here, Black Mask decides to off Quinn because without Joker in the picture, he can.



Victor Zsasz is just about to do the honors when Harley brings up a diamond the villain lost, promising to help him recover it if he spares her life.