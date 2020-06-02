BIRDS OF PREY: Harley Quinn's Hot Toys Action Figure Is Nothing Short Of Fantabulous

Birds of Prey arrives in theaters tonight and Hot Toys has marked the occasion by releasing a first look at its amazing Harley Quinn action figure based on the likeness of Margot Robbie. Check it out...





The violent nature of Joker meant that we didn't get any merchandise for that movie, but Birds of Prey will clearly be a lot different and fans of the Clown Prince of Crime can at least get their hands on the woman once known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel.



It's an incredible detailed action figure which gives us our best look yet at one of the many outfits Harley will be wearing in the DC Comics adaptation, not to mention some of the weapons and accessories she'll be packing. This figure even comes bundled with her trademark roller skates!



Margot Robbie has been vocal about her desire to put the spotlight on the DCEU's female characters with Birds of Prey.

While fans were hoping that meant we'd see Gotham City Sirens, it seems she instead wanted to prioritise this female team.

That means the likes of Huntress and Black Canary will finally make their big screen debuts, but there's no sign of Batgirl.

Cassandra Cain adopts that mantle for a time in the comics but we've seen no indication of that being the plan here.

Harley will rock a lot of unique outfits in Birds of Prey, but all of them are less "male gaze-y" according to Margot Robbie.

That's no bad thing, of course, and it's easy to see why she wanted to make some creative changes after Suicide Squad.

That includes saying goodbye to Jared Leto's Joker, a character whose impact will seemingly be minimal in this follow-up.

There are some elements from Suicide Squad that will return, though, including Harley Quinn's trademark mallet.

Birds of Prey boasts an R-Rating but it's very different in terms of tone than Joker, and appears to be more akin to Deadpool.

There haven't been too many comparisons from critics in that respect, though, and the majority seem to love the movie.

That marks some much-needed good news for Warner Bros. but likely lessens the chances of the "Snyder Cut" being released.

After all, why would the studio want to remind people about Justice League when this new wave of movies are such a hit?

The detail on this figure is phenomenal and it definitely bears a striking resemblance to Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

There are a lot of ways the figure can be posed which should help fans recreate a number of scenes from the movie.

Based on how many Funko Pops there are featuring Harley's likeness, expect more Hot Toys figures to follow soon.

Whether that will include the likes of Huntress and Black Canary remains to be seen, of course, but here's hoping!

Look closely at Harley's necklace and you'll notice that the tag around her neck reads "Bruce." Where's the hyena gone?

What do you guys think about this Harley Quinn action figure from Birds of Prey? As always, be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for updates!