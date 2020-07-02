BIRDS OF PREY Has Officially Been Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

There's more good news for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) today as it's been revealed that the DC Comics adaptation has been Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes...





This news comes after the movie earned an admirable $4 million during Thursday night screenings for a projected opening weekend of $55 million - $60 million (a number which has increased since the reviews arrived online). While it may not be important to everyone, moviegoers take note of this sort of thing and Warner Bros. is bound to be happy with the films critical performance thus far.



As of right now, it's the third highest scoring movie behind



It's clear that things are turning around for the DC Extended Universe and being Certified Fresh is a far cry from how the likes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and



Are you guys looking forward to watching Birds of Prey?



Fantabulous news: #BirdsofPrey is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes! In theaters TONIGHT - get tickets now! https://t.co/aHlmpya5Bd.



Song: Diamonds 💎 @theestallion x @Normani (@AtlanticRecords) pic.twitter.com/glfBrcqtMr — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) February 6, 2020

Jumbled plotting aside, Cathy Yan and Christina Hodson's 'Birds of Prey' is a delightfully entertaining showcase for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and the rest of her anti-heroic gal pals. (8/10)



SOURCE: Forbes



This whole film is a femme-fatale meet-and-greet which detoxifies the recent spree of male-dominated skulkings around Gotham City. It has gangster's moll energy where the molls take over. (3/5)



SOURCE: Daily Telegraph

SOURCE: Total Film



Thankfully, Robbie's shining performance cuts through the murk like a neon sign in a dark alleyway.



SOURCE: Mashable

SOURCE: Time Out



Birds of Prey's freedom to discard the classic superhero story is a freedom well won.



SOURCE: Polygon

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times



DC Comics fans have been waiting years and years for a great Harley Quinn solo movie, and here they get it... albeit it's packaged inside a more so-so Birds of Prey movie. (3/5)



SOURCE: Cinema Blend

Cathy Yan has created a music-infused celebration of female badassery. (8/10)



SOURCE: We Live Entertainment



Some pacing issues aside, Birds of Prey is a neon-blood-soaked, funny, violent, anti-hero caper. It manages to be authentic without being heavy-handed, and happily obliterates the male gaze in a technicolour firework display. (4/5)



SOURCE: Digital Spy

SOURCE: BBC



Birds of Prey may not hit every beat, but it uses its characters and concepts well enough. Does it reach the creative heights DC executives had hoped it would? No. Does it give it an honest go? Absolutely. (7/10)



SOURCE: Starburst

SOURCE: Nerdist



Birds of Prey's most thrilling aspect, instead, is its stylish disregard for pain and the human body. (3/5)



SOURCE: Vox

SOURCE: indieWire



The latest DC superhero movie isn't quite a solo jam for Harley, nor has she gone straight, but it is an entertaining lark that introduces a few good women - and four-letter curse words - into the canon of Superman and Batman. (3/4)



SOURCE: USA Today

A giddy treat of an R-rated comic-book movie, borrowing elements from inspirations as disparate as 9 to 5, Bugs Bunny and Modesty Blaise to create an adventure that tweaks its genre familiarity with delightful bursts of anarchy and wit.

SOURCE: The Wrap



This film is a blitz of bad taste, a cornucopia of crass, and it is weirdly diverting - more than you might expect, given the frosty way Suicide Squad was received critically - and engagingly crazy. (3/5)



SOURCE: Guardian

SOURCE: The Playlist







SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter

SOURCE: Variety







SOURCE: Slash Film

SOURCE: IGN



With a wicked sense of humor and exhilarating action, Birds of Prey is fierce, fun and a total blast - and an empowering girl power superhero romp. (4/5)



SOURCE: Screen Rant

SOURCE: Independent



In a world gone mad, the catharsis of Prey's twisted sisterhood doesn't just read as pandemonium for its own sake; it's actually pretty damn sweet. (B+)



SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly

SOURCE: io9



Total mixed bag, doesn't merit a rotten OR fresh tomato. But representation is important, which JUST tips the scale to fresh. Robbie, McGregor & Smollet-Bell do the best work. (5/10)



SOURCE: Beyond The Trailer

