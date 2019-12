BIRDS OF PREY: New Stills Released Featuring Harley Quinn, Huntress, And Roman Sionis

Check out the covers and stills by clicking the View List (ONE PAGE) button below!

As 2019 winds down and we get closer to the February release ofpromotion for Cathy Yan's R-rated girl-gang movie will soon kick into high gear. There are rumors that a new trailer will be with us before the New Year, but for now we have a batch of new stills.The images bring fresh looks at Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).The second HQ pic comes courtesy of Empire Magazine , and the upcoming issue also features an interview with Robbie, who describes her character's mental state after finally cutting loose from The Joker.the Aussie actress tells the mag.