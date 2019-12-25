BIRDS OF PREY: New Stills Released Featuring Harley Quinn, Huntress, And Roman Sionis

As 2019 winds down and we get closer to the February release of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn),
promotion for Cathy Yan's R-rated girl-gang movie will soon kick into high gear. There are rumors that a new trailer will be with us before the New Year, but for now we have a batch of new stills.
The images bring fresh looks at Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).
The second HQ pic comes courtesy of Empire Magazine
, and the upcoming issue also features an interview with Robbie, who describes her character's mental state after finally cutting loose from The Joker.
“She’s trying to own it,”
the Aussie actress tells the mag. “That felt like a real way to deal with a break-up. It’s not clean and easy to be a strong woman. It’s so hard. She’s a bit more Courtney Love than Debbie Harry this time. She says, ‘I’m single, I don’t need him, f*ck that guy.’ But if the Joker were to text her, ‘You up?’ she’d run. She’d fall to pieces.”
Since the events of Suicide Squad, Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime, and Harley Quinn has left the Joker. When Cassandra Cain, a young girl, comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to help protect her.
