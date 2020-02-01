BIRDS OF PREY Promo Art And Merchandise Offers A New Look At Harley Quinn And Her New Friends

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
is the first superhero movie of 2020, and there's a lot of excitement surrounding the DC Comics adaptation.
Harley Quinn was a breakout character in 2016's Suicide Squad
and while this isn't necessarily the version of the team fans were hoping to see on the big screen, Huntress and Black Canary getting the movie treatment is long overdue, and this adventure could lay the foundations for a more comic accurate take on the Birds of Prey which hopefully includes Batgirl.
Regardless, a new batch of promo art and merchandise has been revealed today which showcases both the titular team and Ewan McGregor's Black Mask (sans mask, unfortunately).
It's a somewhat random, but still extremely cool gallery of artwork and this imagery will likely dominate stores for the next few months as Birds of Prey
finally arrives in theaters. The marketing campaign should also start picking up steam soon, so don't be surprised if we get one final trailer in January in order to build as much excitement as possible.
