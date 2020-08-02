BIRDS OF PREY Reveals A Surprising Secret About Gotham City's Superhero History - SPOILERS

There may not be a huge number of references to the wider DC Extended Universe in Birds of Prey but one does shed some light on the history of Gotham City's superhero scene. Hit the jump for details...





Something which may have passed you by is the fact that Gotham City once had another superhero aside from The Batman. We know that the Caped Crusader spent decades protecting his home but Renee Montoya reveals during a conversation with Dinah Lance that her mother used her superpowers as a vigilante who watched over the city.



It turns out that Dinah knows exactly what her mom did as she reveals that it led to the original Black Canary being left for dead in the city's streets. The cops, meanwhile, did nothing to help her family.



This actually lines up with the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths continuity where it was revealed that Dinah Lance was a hero who served in the Justice Society of America and that her daughter, Dinah Laurel Lance, ultimately took her place as the new Black Canary. Now, it's hard not to wonder what this all means for the history of the DCEU.



Did Batman fight alongside this original Black Canary? Could her death have led to him heading down the dark path we saw him on in



We may never know but it's certainly fun to ponder the possibilities...

Margot Robbie has been vocal about her desire to put the spotlight on the DCEU's female characters with Birds of Prey.

