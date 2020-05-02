BIRDS OF PREY Review: A Deliriously Entertaining, If Sometimes Uneven DC Comics Adventure

If you want to check out some of the other reviews, click the next button below!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn ditches Task Force X and teams-up with some new gal pals in the riotous, which you are going to want to check out this weekend if you're after a damn good time at the movies.Fans were understandably a little apprehensive about this one after David Ayer'sbut Cathy Yan's film is a very different beast altogether. It's witty, sexy, bloody, and genuinely hilarious at times, and if the plot gets a little messy now and again, chances are you'll be having too much fun to care.A terrific animated opening sequence informs us that Miss Quinn has parted ways with The Joker (for good this time), and is now trying to mend her broken heart by indulging in as much drunken debauchery as possible. Unfortunately for Harley, with The Clown Prince of Crime out of the picture she can no longer count on his protection, and that brings some nasty customers out of the woodwork looking to settle some old scores - including the very powerful, very sadistic Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Help is at hand, though, because as the narration points out, HQ ain't the only chick in Gotham seeking emancipation.If you've seen the trailers, you'll have a pretty good idea how things play out.isn't really concerned with clever twists or major surprises and the plot is very straightforward, even a little cliched. That's not to say things ever get boring (one thing this movie definitely is not, is boring) or that there's no creativity on display, and the cornucopia of colorful characters are more than enough to keep us engaged.Everyone is on top form here, although some do wind up making more of an impact than others. If Robbie's Quinn is the heart of the movie, Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) serve as the conscience, and they're a joy to watch. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress is also a standout, but really only comes into play in the last act.As the twisted villain of the piece, McGregor is... quite something. At times, his performance threatens to rocket into a completely different stratosphere of camp. Then, in a split second he switches to a far more sinister and intimidating gear. It worked for this reviewer, but Sionis could prove to be a highly divisive presence.The action is also top notch, with some exciting and very inventive fight scenes and chase sequences.fully embraces its R-rating with bloody, bone-crunching battles. But, one rather disturbing moment aside, it never revels in violence or profanity just because it can, and the tone remains bright and breezy for the most part.If there's a major issue, it's the way the story unfolds. Harley narrates the movie and her erratic personality is reflected in the narrative structure. This can be effective and very funny, but it also means we retread over old ground on occasion which can be frustrating.Jumbled plotting aside, Cathy Yan and Christina Hodson's 'Birds of Prey' is a delightfully entertaining showcase for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and the rest of her anti-heroic gal pals. (8/10)This whole film is a femme-fatale meet-and-greet which detoxifies the recent spree of male-dominated skulkings around Gotham City. It has gangster's moll energy where the molls take over. (3/5)