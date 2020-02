BIRDS OF PREY Spoilers: Does The Movie Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's What To Expect!

Scroll through a gallery of hi-res Birds of Prey

Does Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) have a post-credits scene? There's a simple and disappointing answer to that question: No!There is, however, still a good reason to stick around once the credits roll. If you wait until after the movie has finished, a voiceover from Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn kicks in to make fun of those who have chosen to stick around. Offering a reward for their patience, she promises to reveal a juicy secret about Batman and says,before the audio cuts out.As a result, we're left hanging and never get to find out what Harley was going to say! Our guesses, though, would be that she was going to say, "Did you know that Batman is f***ing Bruce Wayne?" or "Did you know that Batman is f***ing Catwoman?" The movie is R-Rated so the latter makes sense.There's no denying that this is a little disappointing because fans would have surely appreciated some sort of sequel tease or even a glimpse at Harley's return in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Still, with Warner Bros. moving away from a traditional shared universe and no longer attempting to replicate the success of Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, post-credits scenes in the DCEU could be a thing of the past. Stay tuned for more Birds of Prey updates over the weekend.(L-r) ROSIE PEREZ as Renee Montoya, MARY ELIZABETH WINSTEAD as Huntress, MARGOT ROBBIE as Harley Quinn, ELLA JAY BASCO as Cassandra Cain and JURNEE SMOLLETT-BELL as Black Canary in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN),” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.