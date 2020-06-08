BIRDS OF PREY Star Jurnee Smollett On How She Reacted To Racists Attacking Her Black Canary Casting

When Jurnee Smollet was chosen to play Black Canary in Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey , some fans were unhappy with a non-white actress being cast in the role. Now, she's explained how that motivated her...

As is often the case when a non-white actor or actress is cast as a traditionally white comic book character, there was a lot of backlash from certain fans when Jurnee Smollett was chosen to play Black Canary in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Smollett ended up doing a great job in the role, even if the character didn't receive quite enough screentime (her powers only really came into play near the end of the movie). Now, though, the actress has opened up about being cast as the iconic DC Comics movie and the response she had to some of the derogatory remarks which ended up being made about her online.

"It brought a rage out inside of me, which was great for Canary," she told The Hollywood Reporter, addressing that "controversy" for the first time.

Smollett also explained that she went through four rounds of auditions and over thirty chemistry reads for Birds of Prey, something which led to her "left being like, '[frick] them.'" Co-star Margot Robbie, however, remembers things slightly differently. "We saw hundreds of actors for her role, and so many did incredible auditions, but when you saw Jurnee, it just drove everyone else out of your mind. I drew, like, 10 stars and exclamation marks next to her name."

It remains to be seen what the future holds in store for Smollett's take on Black Canary, but the hope is that she and other members of the Birds of Prey will get to return to the DCEU at some point.

