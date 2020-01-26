BIRDS OF PREY Stars Address Their Characters' Sexuality As Mexico Premiere Reactions Role In

Birds of Prey stars Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina have addressed online chatter that their characters, Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, are gay. We also have initial reactions from the Mexico premiere...

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) there were rumors doing the rounds online that Ewan McGregor would be playing Black Mask as a gay man, and some recent TV spots have now spurred speculation that fellow villain Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina) will be his lover.



Birds of Prey Harlywood exhibit in Hollywood and asked them if there was any truth to the rumors. Their answer? Probably!



“It’s very complicated,” McGregor said. “Their relationship is very much based…there’s a want and a need in there for sure.” Messina added, “There’s like a real love of anarchy.” McGregor then finished with, “More than likely, yes.”



It sounds like Sionis and Zsasz's relationship will be open to interpretation in the movie, but we do know that Renee Montoya's (Rosie Perez) sexuality won't be ambiguous, as Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe) plays her ex-girlfriend.



In related news, the first fan-reactions from a screening in Mexico last night have been shared online. There aren't many, but they are all very positive. You can check them out No one said emancipation would be easy. Ewan McGregor is Black Mask in #BirdsOfPrey, only in theaters February 7. pic.twitter.com/xhODYo6uSV — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 26, 2020



The Film "Exists In A Parallel Timeline"



Although Birds of Prey clearly takes place after the events of Suicide Squad, it doesn't sound like it's sticking to a rigid timeframe. In fact, Cathy Yan says it "exists in a parallel timeline."



Although Birds of Prey clearly takes place after the events of Suicide Squad, it doesn't sound like it's sticking to a rigid timeframe. In fact, Cathy Yan says it "exists in a parallel timeline."

The director probably doesn't mean that the movie is completely removed from the main DC Films Universe, of course, but if Joker proved anything, it's that Warner Bros. isn't afraid of messing about with continuity, so we could well see a few significant retcons.

The Story Plays Out From Harley's "Twisted" Perspective



We already know that Harley Quinn will be the main focus the movie, but it's now been revealed that the world these characters inhabit will actually be informed by her "twisted" perspective - and HQ is a very unreliable narrator.



Through Harley's eyes, Gotham will be re-imagined with "bright colors and lively imagery, far removed from the gritty urban landscape of Suicide Squad, with a vibrant, almost animated heightened quality. "



"Harley obviously is very unique right? Her point of view on the world is very specific," said producer Sue Kroll. "So imagine that you are looking at the world through her eyes and her rationale and reason… that's where the spirit of the movie comes from."

Birds of Prey Will Take Influence From Some Surprising Sources

Cathy Yan has already mentioned that BOP will be influenced by The Professional (aka Leon) to an extent, but the director has now revealed that her film will also borrow elements from Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and Akira Kurosawa’s classic Rashomon when it comes to its narrative structure, and the visual style of Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange.



"Yeah, I mean, there's a lot of influences on the film. I mean, the way that I sort of talked about the structure of the film is a bit like Pulp Fiction meets Rashomon. So it's an unconventional structure. For me, there's a lot of my favorite filmmakers that have influences on this film, so like Tarantino, obviously. The Professional for sure, especially the relationship between Harley and Cass. We actually have a few like, oh I guess I would say like odes to certain films in the movie. Watch out for that. And then also just – we also, visually, I think very much influenced by A Clockwork Orange as well."

Huntress Influenced Margot Robbie's Original Pitch



In addition to starring as Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie produced the movie and actually pitched the idea to the studio after Suicide Squad.



During a new interview, the Aussie actress revealed that Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) was one of the main reasons for her wanting to get the project off the ground.



"It really started with Huntress," Robbie explained. "I just loved Huntress, and with my initial pitch on the story, I said I wanted to keep it quite contained, get no bigger, and no world-ending stakes. Like the stakes were as big as perhaps mafia level or gang level+."

Yes, It Will Be Rated R



Although we pretty much knew this already, we now have confirmation that Birds of Prey will indeed carry an R-rating.



One reporter said they witnessed at least 5 f-bombs while watching one particular scene being filmed.

Don't Expect To See Batgirl



Although Batgirl is integral to the team in the comics and Cassandra Cain actually took up the mantle after Barbara Gordon, it doesn't sound like we'll be meeting any incarnation of the other Caped Crusader in Birds of Prey.



“You’ll not see Batgirl,” said Sue Kroll. “Just gonna say ‘No.’”



"You'll not see Batgirl," said Sue Kroll. "Just gonna say 'No.'"

This isn't particularly surprising, of course, as WB still has a solo Batgirl movie in the works - but that hasn't stopped some fans from expressing disappointment that one of the core members of the original comic book trio won't be putting in an appearance.

