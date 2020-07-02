BIRDS OF PREY Subtly Confirms Harley Quinn's Sexuality Moving Forward In The DCEU - SPOILERS

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) kicks off with an animated sequence recapping the title character's origin story and reveals her sexuality in the process. Check it out!





Moving forward, fans are definitely curious about who Harley will next become romantically involved with and Poison Ivy is a top choice based on what happens in the comic books.



Well, that just became a very real possibility in the DC Extended Universe as Birds of Prey kicks off with an extended animated recap of Harley's origin story, revealing new details on her relationship with her father and how she became a psychiatrist. During that, we also learn about the romantic relationships she had prior to meeting Mister J and as well as two men, there's also a mysterious woman.



That's probably not Ivy as Harley would have still been Harleen Quinzel before meeting The Joker but it's clear now that the anti-hero is bisexual and that lines up perfectly with the source material.



Birds of Prey doesn't really delve into Harley's sexuality beyond that but it's still a big step forward for this shared world and (hopefully) a promising sign of what's to come in the DCEU down the line.



How do you guys feel about this reveal?

Check out the Harley Quinn Hot Toys action figure by

hitting "Next" to scroll through the gallery below!





Margot Robbie has been vocal about her desire to put the spotlight on the DCEU's female characters with Birds of Prey.

It's no secret that Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) picks up with a Harley Quinn who has severed all ties with The Joker and based on comments from Margot Robbie, there are no plans for her to ever cross paths with the Clown Prince of Crime again.Moving forward, fans are definitely curious about who Harley will next become romantically involved with and Poison Ivy is a top choice based on what happens in the comic books.Well, that just became a very real possibility in the DC Extended Universe as Birds of Prey kicks off with an extended animated recap of Harley's origin story, revealing new details on her relationship with her father and how she became a psychiatrist. During that, we also learn about the romantic relationships she had prior to meeting Mister J and as well as two men, there's also a mysterious woman.That's probably not Ivy as Harley would have still been Harleen Quinzel before meeting The Joker but it's clear now that the anti-hero is bisexual and that lines up perfectly with the source material.Birds of Prey doesn't really delve into Harley's sexuality beyond that but it's still a big step forward for this shared world and (hopefully) a promising sign of what's to come in the DCEU down the line.How do you guys feel about this reveal?Margot Robbie has been vocal about her desire to put the spotlight on the DCEU's female characters with Birds of Prey.





While fans were hoping that meant we'd see Gotham City Sirens, it seems she instead wanted to prioritise this female team.

While fans were hoping that meant we'd see Gotham City Sirens, it seems she instead wanted to prioritise this female team.





That means the likes of Huntress and Black Canary will finally make their big screen debuts, but there's no sign of Batgirl.

That means the likes of Huntress and Black Canary will finally make their big screen debuts, but there's no sign of Batgirl.





Cassandra Cain adopts that mantle for a time in the comics but we've seen no indication of that being the plan here.

Cassandra Cain adopts that mantle for a time in the comics but we've seen no indication of that being the plan here.





Harley will rock a lot of unique outfits in Birds of Prey, but all of them are less "male gaze-y" according to Margot Robbie.

Harley will rock a lot of unique outfits in Birds of Prey, but all of them are less "male gaze-y" according to Margot Robbie.





That's no bad thing, of course, and it's easy to see why she wanted to make some creative changes after Suicide Squad.

That's no bad thing, of course, and it's easy to see why she wanted to make some creative changes after Suicide Squad.





That includes saying goodbye to Jared Leto's Joker, a character whose impact will seemingly be minimal in this follow-up.

That includes saying goodbye to Jared Leto's Joker, a character whose impact will seemingly be minimal in this follow-up.





There are some elements from Suicide Squad that will return, though, including Harley Quinn's trademark mallet.

There are some elements from Suicide Squad that will return, though, including Harley Quinn's trademark mallet.





Birds of Prey boasts an R-Rating but it's very different in terms of tone than Joker, and appears to be more akin to Deadpool.

Birds of Prey boasts an R-Rating but it's very different in terms of tone than Joker, and appears to be more akin to Deadpool.





There haven't been too many comparisons from critics in that respect, though, and the majority seem to love the movie.

There haven't been too many comparisons from critics in that respect, though, and the majority seem to love the movie.





That marks some much-needed good news for Warner Bros. but likely lessens the chances of the "Snyder Cut" being released.

That marks some much-needed good news for Warner Bros. but likely lessens the chances of the "Snyder Cut" being released.





After all, why would the studio want to remind people about Justice League when this new wave of movies are such a hit?

After all, why would the studio want to remind people about Justice League when this new wave of movies are such a hit?





The detail on this figure is phenomenal and it definitely bears a striking resemblance to Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

The detail on this figure is phenomenal and it definitely bears a striking resemblance to Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.





There are a lot of ways the figure can be posed which should help fans recreate a number of scenes from the movie.

There are a lot of ways the figure can be posed which should help fans recreate a number of scenes from the movie.





Based on how many Funko Pops there are featuring Harley's likeness, expect more Hot Toys figures to follow soon.

Based on how many Funko Pops there are featuring Harley's likeness, expect more Hot Toys figures to follow soon.





Whether that will include the likes of Huntress and Black Canary remains to be seen, of course, but here's hoping!

Whether that will include the likes of Huntress and Black Canary remains to be seen, of course, but here's hoping!





Look closely at Harley's necklace and you'll notice that the tag around her neck reads "Bruce." Where's the hyena gone?

Look closely at Harley's necklace and you'll notice that the tag around her neck reads "Bruce." Where's the hyena gone?





What do you guys think about this Harley Quinn action figure from Birds of Prey? As always, be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for updates!