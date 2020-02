BIRDS OF PREY Subtly Confirms Harley Quinn's Sexuality Moving Forward In The DCEU - SPOILERS

Check out the Harley Quinn Hot Toys action figure by

It's no secret that Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) picks up with a Harley Quinn who has severed all ties with The Joker and based on comments from Margot Robbie, there are no plans for her to ever cross paths with the Clown Prince of Crime again.Moving forward, fans are definitely curious about who Harley will next become romantically involved with and Poison Ivy is a top choice based on what happens in the comic books.Well, that just became a very real possibility in the DC Extended Universe as Birds of Prey kicks off with an extended animated recap of Harley's origin story, revealing new details on her relationship with her father and how she became a psychiatrist. During that, we also learn about the romantic relationships she had prior to meeting Mister J and as well as two men, there's also a mysterious woman.That's probably not Ivy as Harley would have still been Harleen Quinzel before meeting The Joker but it's clear now that the anti-hero is bisexual and that lines up perfectly with the source material.Birds of Prey doesn't really delve into Harley's sexuality beyond that but it's still a big step forward for this shared world and (hopefully) a promising sign of what's to come in the DCEU down the line.How do you guys feel about this reveal?Margot Robbie has been vocal about her desire to put the spotlight on the DCEU's female characters with Birds of Prey.