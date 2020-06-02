BIRDS OF PREY Taking Aim At A $50 Million Opening Weekend Following Rave Reviews

There's even more good news for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) today as the R-Rated DC Comics movie eyes a solid opening weekend at the North American box office...

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is the first major superhero movie of 2020 and it looks set to kick off in style this weekend. While the movie will have to compete with Sunday night's Academy Awards,



That may not be up there with other Marvel and DC movie openings, but Birds of Prey has been receiving extremely positive reviews and word of mouth should help this one in a big way.



Overseas, Warner Bros. is expecting the DC Comics adaptation to earn upwards of $60 million this weekend and with a production budget of only $80 million - $90 million, the Margot Robbie-led release has all the makings of a box office hit for the studio. Fantasy Island arrive over next week's Presidents Day weekend, but they may not pose much of a threat.



The similarly R-Rated Black Panther followed two years later with $202 million. Those were very different beasts, though, and comparing them might not make much sense.



Will you guys be watching Birds of Prey this weekend?

Jumbled plotting aside, Cathy Yan and Christina Hodson's 'Birds of Prey' is a delightfully entertaining showcase for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and the rest of her anti-heroic gal pals. (8/10)



This whole film is a femme-fatale meet-and-greet which detoxifies the recent spree of male-dominated skulkings around Gotham City. It has gangster's moll energy where the molls take over. (3/5)



Thankfully, Robbie's shining performance cuts through the murk like a neon sign in a dark alleyway.



Birds of Prey's freedom to discard the classic superhero story is a freedom well won.



DC Comics fans have been waiting years and years for a great Harley Quinn solo movie, and here they get it... albeit it's packaged inside a more so-so Birds of Prey movie. (3/5)



Cathy Yan has created a music-infused celebration of female badassery. (8/10)



Some pacing issues aside, Birds of Prey is a neon-blood-soaked, funny, violent, anti-hero caper. It manages to be authentic without being heavy-handed, and happily obliterates the male gaze in a technicolour firework display. (4/5)



Birds of Prey may not hit every beat, but it uses its characters and concepts well enough. Does it reach the creative heights DC executives had hoped it would? No. Does it give it an honest go? Absolutely. (7/10)



Birds of Prey's most thrilling aspect, instead, is its stylish disregard for pain and the human body. (3/5)



The latest DC superhero movie isn't quite a solo jam for Harley, nor has she gone straight, but it is an entertaining lark that introduces a few good women - and four-letter curse words - into the canon of Superman and Batman. (3/4)



A giddy treat of an R-rated comic-book movie, borrowing elements from inspirations as disparate as 9 to 5, Bugs Bunny and Modesty Blaise to create an adventure that tweaks its genre familiarity with delightful bursts of anarchy and wit.

This film is a blitz of bad taste, a cornucopia of crass, and it is weirdly diverting - more than you might expect, given the frosty way Suicide Squad was received critically - and engagingly crazy. (3/5)



With a wicked sense of humor and exhilarating action, Birds of Prey is fierce, fun and a total blast - and an empowering girl power superhero romp. (4/5)



In a world gone mad, the catharsis of Prey's twisted sisterhood doesn't just read as pandemonium for its own sake; it's actually pretty damn sweet. (B+)



Total mixed bag, doesn't merit a rotten OR fresh tomato. But representation is important, which JUST tips the scale to fresh. Robbie, McGregor & Smollet-Bell do the best work. (5/10)



