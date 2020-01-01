BIRDS OF PREY (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) Funko POPs Revealed

Birds of Prey (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
is set to fly into theaters next month, and fans are keen to get a look at a new trailer for the Cathy Yan-directed DC Comics movie. We're hearing that should be with us very soon, but while we wait, Funko
has unveiled images of its first wave of Birds of Prey
POPs.
There are standard, chase, and exclusive versions of Huntress, Black Canary and Roman Sionis, along with several different costume variants of Harley Quinn. No sign of Renee Montoya or Cassie Cain, so they're most likely being saved for the second wave.
Check out the POPs below along with some other recently released stills and posters by clicking the "view list" button, and let us know if you're looking forward to Birds of Prey
in the comments.
Check out the pics by clicking the View List (ONE PAGE) button below!
Since the events of Suicide Squad, Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime, and Harley Quinn has left the Joker. When Cassandra Cain, a young girl, comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to help protect her.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]