 BIRDS OF PREY (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) Funko POPs Revealed
Funko has officially unveiled the first wave of Birds of Prey (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) POP! vinyls, and it includes Huntress, Black Canary, Black Mask &, of course, Miss Quinn.

Mark Cassidy | 1/1/2020
Filed Under: "Birds of Prey"
Birds of Prey (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) is set to fly into theaters next month, and fans are keen to get a look at a new trailer for the Cathy Yan-directed DC Comics movie. We're hearing that should be with us very soon, but while we wait, Funko has unveiled images of its first wave of Birds of Prey POPs.

There are standard, chase, and exclusive versions of Huntress, Black Canary and Roman Sionis, along with several different costume variants of Harley Quinn. No sign of Renee Montoya or Cassie Cain, so they're most likely being saved for the second wave.

Check out the POPs below along with some other recently released stills and posters by clicking the "view list" button, and let us know if you're looking forward to Birds of Prey in the comments.

Since the events of Suicide Squad, Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime, and Harley Quinn has left the Joker. When Cassandra Cain, a young girl, comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to help protect her.


 
