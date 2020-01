BIRDS OF PREY (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) Funko POPs Revealed

Check out the pics by clicking the View List (ONE PAGE) button below!

is set to fly into theaters next month, and fans are keen to get a look at a new trailer for the Cathy Yan-directed DC Comics movie. We're hearing that should be with us very soon, but while we wait, Funko has unveiled images of its first wave ofPOPs.There are standard, chase, and exclusive versions of Huntress, Black Canary and Roman Sionis, along with several different costume variants of Harley Quinn. No sign of Renee Montoya or Cassie Cain, so they're most likely being saved for the second wave.Check out the POPs below along with some other recently released stills and posters by clicking the "view list" button, and let us know if you're looking forward toin the comments.