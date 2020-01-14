BIRDS OF PREY: This Latest TV Spot Seemingly Confirms A Major Black Mask Plot Point

Following the final trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) , this latest TV spot contains even more new footage, and confirms a Black Mask-related plot point...

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) gave us a first look at Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) donning his Black Mask, and now thanks to this new TV spot we have a better idea of the character's villainous motivations.



Some time ago, a supposed plot leak mentioned that Sionis would be hunting the gang because Cassie Cain stole his diamond (well, it was originally dick-pics, but the less said about that the better), and that's confirmed here when we see the youngster lift it straight from his pocket.



We don't know what's so important about this particular diamond, but Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) does mention that if he gets it back he'll "be unstoppable," so it definitely doesn't sound like your average stone.



Check out the new spot below and let us know what you think.



Let the mayhem begin. #BirdsofPrey is in theaters February 7. pic.twitter.com/5D0zfhawGL — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 14, 2020



The Film "Exists In A Parallel Timeline"



Although Birds of Prey clearly takes place after the events of Suicide Squad, it doesn't sound like it's sticking to a rigid timeframe. In fact, Cathy Yan says it "exists in a parallel timeline."



The Story Plays Out From Harley's "Twisted" Perspective



We already know that Harley Quinn will be the main focus the movie, but it's now been revealed that the world these characters inhabit will actually be informed by her "twisted" perspective - and HQ is a very unreliable narrator.



Through Harley's eyes, Gotham will be re-imagined with "bright colors and lively imagery, far removed from the gritty urban landscape of Suicide Squad, with a vibrant, almost animated heightened quality. "



Birds of Prey Will Take Influence From Some Surprising Sources

Cathy Yan has already mentioned that BOP will be influenced by The Professional (aka Leon) to an extent, but the director has now revealed that her film will also borrow elements from Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and Akira Kurosawa’s classic Rashomon when it comes to its narrative structure, and the visual style of Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange.



Huntress Influenced Margot Robbie's Original Pitch



In addition to starring as Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie produced the movie and actually pitched the idea to the studio after Suicide Squad.



During a new interview, the Aussie actress revealed that Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) was one of the main reasons for her wanting to get the project off the ground.



Yes, It Will Be Rated R



Although we pretty much knew this already, we now have confirmation that Birds of Prey will indeed carry an R-rating.



Don't Expect To See Batgirl



Although Batgirl is integral to the team in the comics and Cassandra Cain actually took up the mantle after Barbara Gordon, it doesn't sound like we'll be meeting any incarnation of the other Caped Crusader in Birds of Prey.



“You’ll not see Batgirl,” said Sue Kroll. “Just gonna say ‘No.’”



