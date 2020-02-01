BIRDS OF PREY TV Spot Features Plenty Of New Footage From The DC Comics Movie

Check out the new #BirdsOfPrey TV spot here! pic.twitter.com/nLrcEgUvay — DC Universe Posts ʬ⁸⁴ (@DCEUPosts) January 1, 2020

Although there's still no sign of that second trailer, a new TV spot forhas found its way online, and it contains plenty of brand new footage.In addition to all-new shots of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and co. in action, the brief video also contains what might be our first glimpse of Roman Sionis wearing his Black Mask. It's very blurry, but there's speculation that the shadowy figure spotted behind a bunch of masked goons at the 4 second mark in the promo could be the ruthless villain ordering his men to advance.It's very hard to tell one way or the other, of course, but it is a solid theory.Check out the spot for yourselves along with some recently released stills by clicking the "view list" button below