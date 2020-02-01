 BIRDS OF PREY TV Spot Features Plenty Of New Footage From The DC Comics Movie
BIRDS OF PREY TV Spot Features Plenty Of New Footage From The DC Comics Movie

BIRDS OF PREY TV Spot Features Plenty Of New Footage From The DC Comics Movie

While we await another full trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), a TV spot containing quite a bit of new footage has found its way online. Check it out here...

Mark Cassidy | 1/2/2020
Although there's still no sign of that second trailer, a new TV spot for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has found its way online, and it contains plenty of brand new footage.

In addition to all-new shots of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and co. in action, the brief video also contains what might be our first glimpse of Roman Sionis wearing his Black Mask. It's very blurry, but there's speculation that the shadowy figure spotted behind a bunch of masked goons at the 4 second mark in the promo could be the ruthless villain ordering his men to advance.

It's very hard to tell one way or the other, of course, but it is a solid theory.

Since the events of Suicide Squad, Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime, and Harley Quinn has left the Joker. When Cassandra Cain, a young girl, comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to help protect her.


 
