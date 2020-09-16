BIRDS OF PREY Victor Zsasz Actor Chris Messina Wants To Reprise Role

The special relationship between Chris Messina's Victor Zsasz and Ewan McGregor's Black Mask was one of the few highlights for many moviegoers who watched WB's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in theaters.

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (the film formerly known as Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) didn't exactly set the box office on fire but WB is still waist deep in the Harley Quinn game as the character is set to be one of the main focal points of James Gunn's Suicide Squad film.

In the Cathy Yan-directed pic, the film went a different route with Chris Messina's Victor Zsasz than most fans expected before the character ultimately met his demise near the film's climax. However, that isn't stopping Messina from being open to reprising the role.

In an interview with CB to promote The Secrets We Keep, Messina stated that he had a ball making the Harley Quinn-led ensemble feature. "I loved playing that character and I love that group of people, that was a ball and something very new to me. I'd love to get another shot at that character, see him in another light. I don't have any plans to do it, but if they called, I'd go."

There's always flashbacks that could see Zsasz return so don't think there's no opportunity for his return to the DCEU. And with The Flash seemingly aiming to reset much of the wayward cinematic universe's controversial history, there's no reason to think that the events in Bird of Prey won't be undone or altered in some fashion.

After the Joker and her end things, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).