 Check Out New Stills From BLACK WIDOW, GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE, WONDER WOMAN 1984, And More
As part of USA Today's 2020 preview, we have new stills from a plethora of upcoming movies, including Birds of Prey, Onwards, and No Time to Die. Check out the full gallery after the jump...

Josh Wilding | 1/3/2020
Filed Under: "Birds of Prey" Source: USA Today
2020 may not feature any culminations of long-running stories such as Avengers: Endgame or Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but it stills looks set to be an amazing year for moviegoers. 

Now, thanks to USA Today, we have brand new images from A Quiet Place Part IIBad Boys for Life, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Black WidowGhostbusters: AfterlifeNo Time to Die, Onward, Spenser Confidential, TENETTop Gun: Maverick, and Wonder Woman 1984.

There are a lot of great shots here, including Harley Quinn in serious trouble, Black Widow and Yelena Belova racing into action, and a very cool image of Daniel Craig as 007 in what will be his final appearance as the iconic super-spy. Plus, we have them all in hi-res (which they actually aren't over at the site that shared them). 

To check out this awesome gallery of stills, all you guys need to do is click the "View List" button!


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Keep scrolling to check out some new movie images released via Fandango's 2020 movie preview!
 
BIRDS OF PREY: AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN (FEBRUARY 7)
 
ONWARD (MARCH 6)
 
MULAN (MARCH 27)
 
NO TIME TO DIE (APRIL 10)
 
BLACK WIDOW (MAY 1)
 
WONDER WOMAN 1984 (JUNE 5)
 
TENET (JUL. 17)
 
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE (JANUARY 17)
 
A QUIET PLACE PART II (MARCH 20)
 
