HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY Concept Art Reveals Some Different Looks For Black Canary

In some newly revealed Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey concept art, we get to see a few different takes on Black Canary's hairstyle, all of which give her a totally new look. Check them out after the jump...

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey didn't put too much of the spotlight on the titular team, but while Huntress had limited screentime and Cassandra Cain never suited up as Batgirl, we did see a fair bit of Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary. We don't know when or where the character will return, but the hope is that we will get to see more of her in the DCEU moving forward.

Now, though, concept artist Greg Hopwood has shared some alternate takes on Black Canary's hairstyle, all of which give her a very different look to what ended up on the big screen.

In the comic books, the hero is most closely associated with Green Arrow, but there are no signs of the Emerald Archer making his way to the DCEU (despite Arrow recently coming to an end on The CW). It's also unlikely that we'll see more of the Birds of Prey given the movie's box office performance, unless they appear elsewhere rather than in another spinoff of their own.

We'll have to wait and see but, for now, you can check out this concept art below:

