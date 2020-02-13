HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY Concept Art Shows The Fantabulous Lead In Her Roller Derby Gear

A newly revealed piece of concept art from Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey reveals Margot Robbie's anti-hero decked out in her Roller Derby gear and she looks, well, fantabulous! Check it out after the jump...





While fans were hoping that meant we'd see Gotham City Sirens, it seems she instead wanted to prioritise this female team.

That means the likes of Huntress and Black Canary will finally make their big screen debuts, but there's no sign of Batgirl.

Cassandra Cain adopts that mantle for a time in the comics but we've seen no indication of that being the plan here.

Harley will rock a lot of unique outfits in Birds of Prey, but all of them are less "male gaze-y" according to Margot Robbie.

That's no bad thing, of course, and it's easy to see why she wanted to make some creative changes after Suicide Squad.

That includes saying goodbye to Jared Leto's Joker, a character whose impact will seemingly be minimal in this follow-up.

There are some elements from Suicide Squad that will return, though, including Harley Quinn's trademark mallet.

Birds of Prey boasts an R-Rating but it's very different in terms of tone than Joker, and appears to be more akin to Deadpool.

There haven't been too many comparisons from critics in that respect, though, and the majority seem to love the movie.

That marks some much-needed good news for Warner Bros. but likely lessens the chances of the "Snyder Cut" being released.

After all, why would the studio want to remind people about Justice League when this new wave of movies are such a hit?

The detail on this figure is phenomenal and it definitely bears a striking resemblance to Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

There are a lot of ways the figure can be posed which should help fans recreate a number of scenes from the movie.

Based on how many Funko Pops there are featuring Harley's likeness, expect more Hot Toys figures to follow soon.

Whether that will include the likes of Huntress and Black Canary remains to be seen, of course, but here's hoping!

Look closely at Harley's necklace and you'll notice that the tag around her neck reads "Bruce." Where's the hyena gone?

What do you guys think about this Harley Quinn action figure from Birds of Prey? As always, be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for updates!