HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY Concept Art Shows The Fantabulous Lead In Her Roller Derby Gear

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
is expected to be knocked from the top of the box office this weekend by Sonic the Hedgehog
, but Warner Bros. is clearly hoping that the DC Comics adaptation's name change will help it over President's Day weekend. No one is entirely sure why the movie has struggled to find an audience, but it's a fun ride, and we loved it
.
Today, concept artist Greg Hopwood has shared some of his work from Birds of Prey
, and it shows Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn suited up in her roller derby gear from the comics.
There are a few minor differences between this and what ended up on screen, with the biggest being the fact she once had that "Caution" tape wrapped around her roller blades as well. Honestly, that would have made for an amazing visual on screen and it's a shame it didn't make the cut (in many ways, though, that might not have been overly practical).
Harley Quinn rocked a lot of very cool costumes in Birds of Prey
, and photos from the set of The Suicide Squad
have confirmed that she'll soon have her classic red and black hair from the source material. What the future holds in store for her beyond that remains to be seen for now, however.
What do you think about this concept art?
Hit the "Next" button below to check out Hot Toys'
awesome new Harley Quinn action figure!
Margot Robbie has been vocal about her desire to put the spotlight on the DCEU's female characters with Birds of Prey
.
While fans were hoping that meant we'd see Gotham City Sirens, it seems she instead wanted to prioritise this female team.
That means the likes of Huntress and Black Canary will finally make their big screen debuts, but there's no sign of Batgirl.
Cassandra Cain adopts that mantle for a time in the comics but we've seen no indication of that being the plan here.
Harley will rock a lot of unique outfits in Birds of Prey, but all of them are less "male gaze-y" according to Margot Robbie.
That's no bad thing, of course, and it's easy to see why she wanted to make some creative changes after Suicide Squad
.
That includes saying goodbye to Jared Leto's Joker, a character whose impact will seemingly be minimal in this follow-up.
There are some elements from Suicide Squad
that will return, though, including Harley Quinn's trademark mallet.
Birds of Prey
boasts an R-Rating but it's very different in terms of tone than Joker,
and appears to be more akin to Deadpool
.
There haven't been too many comparisons from critics in that respect, though, and the majority seem to love the movie.
That marks some much-needed good news for Warner Bros. but likely lessens the chances of the "Snyder Cut" being released.
After all, why would the studio want to remind people about Justice League
when this new wave of movies are such a hit?
The detail on this figure is phenomenal and it definitely bears a striking resemblance to Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.
There are a lot of ways the figure can be posed which should help fans recreate a number of scenes from the movie.
Based on how many Funko Pops there are featuring Harley's likeness, expect more Hot Toys figures to follow soon.
Whether that will include the likes of Huntress and Black Canary remains to be seen, of course, but here's hoping!
Look closely at Harley's necklace and you'll notice that the tag around her neck reads "Bruce." Where's the hyena gone?
What do you guys think about this Harley Quinn action figure from Birds of Prey? As always, be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for updates!