HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY Gets A Premiere Date On HBO Max Streaming Service

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey didn't make the biggest of impacts at the box office when it was released back in February, but if you missed it then, you'll soon be able to check it out on HBO Max...

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey received positive reviews from critics, but it failed to take flight at the box office. It's still not entirely clear what went wrong, though it remains possible that Warner Bros. simply overestimated the popularity of Harley Quinn (and alienated comic book fans by delivering a non-faithful take on the Birds of Prey team).

Regardless, if you were among those who skipped the movie in theaters, then you'll now have a chance to watch it for free on HBO Max starting August 15th.

The streaming service has been adding a number of DC Comics titles on something of a "revolving door" basis, so it remains to be seen how long Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey will stick around. However, it's clear now that Warner Bros. is pretty much done attempting to monetise the film as it hasn't actually been available on Digital and DVD/Blu-ray for that long.

The future for Harley Quinn on screen isn't clear, but Robbie will reprise the role in The Suicide Squad next year. There have been rumblings about another movie of some sort for the character, but that's unconfirmed, so we'll have to wait and see what Warner Bros. decides to do with her.

Check out the Tweet revealing Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey's HBO Max debut below:

