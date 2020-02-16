HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY Review On The Heroic Age Podcast

The debut episode of The Heroic Age podcast reviews Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and also discusses some of the latest news, including the Batsuit reveal and more.

The very first episode of The Heroic Age podcast is here, and it includes reactions to the reveal of Robert Pattinson's Batsuit in The Batman, Sam Raimi replacing Scott Derrickson as director on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and more.



Additionally, the main topic of the episode is a review of the Birds of Prey film and how it's similar to, yet different from Deadpool.



If you want to be part of the show, please share your questions and thoughts on Twitter: @heroic_podcast or Instagram: @heroic_age_podcast to be featured in the next mailbag segment. You can also share your suggestions in the comment section below.



We're also open to having guest hosts, so if you have a favorite creative or content creator you'd like to see co-host, share that recommendation as well.





