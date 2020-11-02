HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY Spoilers: 10 Easter Eggs, References, And Cameos You Need To See

When Renee Montoya first comes face to face with Dinah Lance, she references her mother having the same powers she does and reveals that she used it to help Gotham City's Police Department. Dinah mentions that it also resulted in her being left for dead in the streets and this adds some history both to the DC Extended Universe and the history of superheroes in this iconic city.This is also something that ties into the comic books because in the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths DC Universe, it was revealed that Black Canary's mother was a member of the Justice Society of America. Is it possible that we'll see her make an appearance in Black Adam? If Warner Bros. had a plan for a shared world, probably, but something tells us not to get our hopes up on that front.