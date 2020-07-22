HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY Star Jurnee Smollett-Bell Would "Absolutely" Return To The DCEU As Black Canary

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey introduced a lot of great new characters to the DC Extended Universe, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell says she'd "absolutely" return to this shared world as the heroic Black Canary.

Earlier this year, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey was released to positive reviews, but a somewhat underwhelming box office haul. As a result, the future for the team of vigilantes is unclear because even though Harley will return in The Suicide Squad, it does seem unlikely that the Birds of Prey themselves will get their own spinoff movie somewhere down the line.

It is possible that the characters show up elsewhere, of course, and fans would definitely like to see more of Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, as Warner Bros. barely scratched the surface with her.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress expressed a strong desire to reprise the role in the DC Extended Universe. "It's no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and [I was] so honored to take on that mantle," Smollett-Bell revealed. "I would absolutely do it again if given a chance."

The actress was also asked about the possibility of once again working with John Wick co-director Chad Stahelski and the 87Eleven stunt team (who added a lot of action scenes to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey).

"Hell yeah," Smollett-Bell replied. "I love the 87eleven team and Chad. I would love to actually work with Chad, that's for sure on my bucket list. He has such a gift for telling the narrative through these really inventive action sequences. The chance to work with 87eleven and do these things, yes, absolutely, absolutely."

We can only hope to see more of Black Canary in the not too distant future, and in an ideal world, she'll get to team-up with a big screen version of Green Arrow.

