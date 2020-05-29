HARLEY QUINN: Warner Bros. Reportedly Planning Another Movie Featuring Margot Robbie's Anti-Hero

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey was a hit with critics, but received a muted commercial response. Despite that, Warner Bros. is reportedly already planning out where the character could appear next...

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) didn't make much of an impact at the box office when it was released back in February, but critics enjoyed it, as did many fans. It's hard to say what went wrong with the movie, but even rebranding it as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey didn't really end up helping the DC Comics adaptation.

Harley Quinn will return in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but if a new report from DCEU Mythic is to be believed, Warner Bros. is already mulling over what comes next for Margot Robbie's anti-hero.

The site doesn't provide any specifics regarding what the studio's plans are for the character, but it could be a solo movie or another Birds of Prey-style ensemble. One extremely likely possibility is that we'll finally get the Gotham City Sirens spinoff Suicide Squad director David Ayer was once developing.

He probably won't be at the helm of that, of course, but getting to see Harley Quinn alongside Catwoman and Poison Ivy (at last) isn't going to be something any comic book fans complain about.

The big question with a movie like Gotham City Sirens is whether The Batman star Zoe Kravitz would play Selina Kyle; if not, will Warner Bros. have two big screen versions of Catwoman? It's possible, but we still don't know how Matt Reeves' movie will fit into the wider DC Extended Universe.

With any luck, we'll have more to share with you soon.