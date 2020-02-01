Margot Robbie Confirms That Jared Leto Won't Appear As The Joker In BIRDS OF PREY

We'd been told from the beginning that Jared Leto would not be reprising his Suicide Squad
role as The Joker for Birds of Prey
, but when the character was spotted on set, speculation went into overdrive that the actor may have filmed a cameo scene for the movie.
Now, star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) has confirmed that Leto will definitely not appear as The Clown Prince of Crime in the Cathy Yan-directed movie.
During a new interview with Variety
, the highly in-demand actress revealed that "Leto’s incarnation of the character doesn’t appear, not even as a cameo." She also comments on Joaquin Phoenix's take on the iconic DC Comics villain ("[he] did a phenomenal job."), but makes it clear that Birds of Prey
will be a very different film - despite the R-rating.
“I feel like the ‘Joker’ film was much more grounded,"
she says. "Ours is different. It’s heightened.”
Those set snaps obviously implied that someone
will be filling in for Leto as The Joker (unless that scene winds up being cut), but it now seems clear that the actor is done with the role.
Do you think Warner Bros. will eventually recast, or will the studio attempt to get Phoenix to step in to the main DC Films Universe after the success of Todd Philips' Joker
? Let us know in the comments, and check out some shots from Robbie's Variety photoshoot below.
