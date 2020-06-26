Margot Robbie To Re-Team With BIRDS OF PREY Writer For New PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Movie

We'd heard rumors of a female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie in the works, and it's now been confirmed that Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie will take the lead with Christina Hodson writing...

Margot Robbie is set to sale the seven seas for Disney's female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie, which is said to be completely separate from the reboot that's in the works with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and previous Pirates movies writer Ted Elliot.

According to THR, the Academy Award-Nominated Harley Quinn actress will re-team with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, who has been hired to pen the script.

Apparently, the project is "a wholly original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker," and is not being developed as a spinoff of the block-busting franchise featuring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. So, if this is a reboot, and Mazin's movie is a reboot, we're getting... two separate Pirates reboots?

At any rate, plot details are still hidden away in Davey Jones' locker, but there's speculation that Robbie could be playing Redd - the popular meet-and-greet character from the Disney Parks attraction.

Longtime Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer is attached to produce both this and the Elliot/Mazin project.

What do you guys make of this news? Up for a Pirates of the Caribbean movie starring Margot Robbie? Drop us a comment in the usual place.