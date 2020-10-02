WB Is Renaming BIRDS OF PREY To HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY In A Bid To Spark The Box Office
Box office tracking for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) initially came in at $50 million domestically before Thursday's early preview numbers were finalized. WB then revised their estimate to $45 million, but even that prediction was still too high as the final opening weekend box office haul for the Margot Robbie-led pic came in at $33.2 million stateside. The worldwide box office gross for the film was also finalized at $81.2 million.
Technically, the full title for the film is Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) but it seems Warner Bros. is simply going to shorten that to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.
These numbers give Birds of Prey the lowest opening weekend gross for any DC Extended Universe film, but its important to remember that Birds of Prey also has the lowest production budget of any DCEU film to date. While many knee-jerk reactions are proclaiming doom and gloom, Birds of Prey is estimated to have cost just $85-$100 million. If a film with a production budget of $225 million grossed $200 million in its first weekend of release, would it be deemed a flop?
Still, WB does seem to be somewhat disappointed with the box office numbers and narrative currently surrounding the film, and appears to be changing its title to something more succinct, placing its lead star at the front. Both Cinemark and AMC theaters have already made the switch to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, with more chains expected to follow.
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey should have strong legs for the next few weeks as its chief competition in the genre film category will be Sonic the Hedgehog (February 14), The Invisible Man (February 28), and Bloodshot (March 13). In looking at this year's release slate, there doesn't appear to be any potential box office juggernauts until Mulan (March 27).
What did you think of the film? Or, if you did not catch it opening weekend, do you have plans to see it at a later date? Let us know in the comment section below.
You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]