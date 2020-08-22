BLACK ADAM Concept Art Promo Reveals The Anti-Hero's Origin Story; Justice Society Of America Roster Teased

The DC FanDome panel for Black Adam didn't disappoint thanks to an awesome teaser promo featuring concept art by Jim Lee and BossLogic as we witness the early days of the iconic character in the DCEU...

During the brief DC FanDome panel for Black Adam, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had plenty to say about his long overdue DC Comics movie. However, things kicked off with an awesome little teaser featuring concept art by the team of Jim Lee and BossLogic recalling the anti-hero's origin story.

In the video, we see Black Adam's early days as a slave, as well as some cool shots of him both sitting on his throne and fighting The Wizard (who we obviously met in Shazam! last year).

Noah Centineo also made a surprise appearance to hype up his role as Atom-Smasher, a character Johnson described as being "big and badass" when he stands alongside Black Adam at his full height. The actor also talked about training for the role, and he clearly hopes to give his co-star a run for his money.

Of course, that character will be part of the Justice Society of America, and we also learned during the panel that the team will consist of Hawkman, Dr. Fate, and their new recruits Cyclone and Atom Smasher. That's a pretty small team, and there are some noteable absences, but Johnson did point out that he didn't want to give away too much at such an early stage.

Regardless, you can also check them out below!

