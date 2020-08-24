BLACK ADAM: Dwayne Johnson Confirms Hawkgirl Was Once JSA Member But Her Absence Is "Complicated"

The Justice Society's roster was revealed during Saturday's Black Adam panel at DC FanDome, but with only four members, there were some noteworthy absences. Now, The Rock addresses Hawkgirl's absence...

The Black Adam panel at DC FanDome on Saturday saw the charismatic Dwayne Johnson get fans seriously excited about what's to come in the DC Comics adaptation. The actor shared two concept art videos, with the second revealing the members of the DC Extended Universe's Justice Society.

The likes of Green Lantern, the Flash, and Stargirl were all absent, but it sounds like Hawkman and Dr. Fate will be teaming up with new recruits Atom-Smasher and Cyclone. Seeing Hawkman on the big screen promises to be amazing, but where's Hawkgirl? That's a questions fans have been asking for the past couple of days, but Johnson has now addressed that.

"[Hawkgirl] was [100%] in our original JSA team. Sadly, it’s a complicated story I’ll share [with] the fans down the road. But it opened up the door for another awesome opportunity for another actress to come in and crush the role of Cyclone. I believe it all works out how it’s meant to."

It sounds like, for reasons which aren't entirely clear, Hawkgirl may have been off limits to Black Adam, so perhaps Warner Bros. has alternate plans for her? It seems Johnson is willing to address that down the line (why he can't say now is hard to say), but he's confident fans will dig Cyclone.

Are you disappointed that Hawkgirl isn't a member of Black Adam's Justice Society?

