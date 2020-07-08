BLACK ADAM: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Shares A Teasing New Glimpse Of The Magical Anti-Hero

Earlier today, Warner Bros. unveiled the full list of guests set to be part of the highly anticipated DC FanDome event. Among them was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the star of Black Adam.
Like many of the other people involved with the online event, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared a teaser video, but his comes with a difference. After that list is shared, a lightning bolt tears through the screen and text comes up saying, "And The Man In Black."
It's then we get a glimpse of Johnson's Black Adam, though there's no cape in sight and he definitely just looks like a normal man here. Despite that, it feels like we're definitely going to get a first look at the DC Comics movie during DC FanDome, even if it's just a shot of the actor in costume or more concept art (a Justice Society of America reveal would be beyond awesome).
We'll have to wait and see, but the curtain is about to be pulled back on Black Adam in a big way...
