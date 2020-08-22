BLACK ADAM: Electrifying Title Treatment Leaks Online Following That Badass Concept Art Reveal

Another big DC FanDome leak has found its way online before the show kicks off tonight as we have a first look at the electrifying title treatment for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's highly anticipated movie.

Last night, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a badass teaser video for DC FanDome which gave us another look at what he'll look like suited up as the title character in Black Adam. At this point, it's hard to imagine anyone better for the role, and there's no denying the fact he looks the part.

Now, just hours before the movie's panel takes place (where it's expected we could learn who will be playing the Justice Society of America), the title treatment has somehow leaked online.

Like that shot of Robert Pattinson's The Batman, it's believed this is going to adorn some of the merchandise being sold during DC FanDome, and the way it incorporates a lightning bolt is very cool (and a trick definitely missed by the Shazam! logo which just had one placed in the background).

That concept art reveal last night was definitely unexpected, so Warner Bros. now has to find a way to top that, and with DC FanDome making headlines, we're pretty sure it will happen. Johnson is well-known for promoting his movies in a big way, and Black Adam shouldn't be an exception.

What do you think of this title treatment for Black Adam?

