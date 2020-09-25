BLACK ADAM Finds Its Hawkman In STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON & THE INVISIBLE MAN Star Aldis Hodge

Here's a major casting coup to take you into the weekend, as it's being reported that Aldis Hodge ( Straight Outta Compton ) has joined the cast of Warner Bros. and New Line's Black Adam as Hawkman!

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that rising star Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back; The Invisible Man) has joined the cast of Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's Black Adam.

He'll portray archaeologist Carter Hall, a.k.a. the perpetually reincarnated superhero Hawkman, and will serve as a key member of the Justice Society of America, who will have a significant role to play in the upcoming 2021 DC Comics superhero blockbuster that will star Dwayne Johnson (Red Notice; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Jumanji: The Next Level) in the title role.

Joining Hodge will be up-and-comer Noah Centineo (Charlie's Angels; To All The Boys I've Loved Before ; Masters of the Universe), who will play his JSA teammate Atom Smasher. Additional leading roles of Doctor Fate and Cyclone are still currently being cast, so expect to get more news on that front in the near future.

Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise; The Commuter) is directing with a revised screenplay from Informer scribes Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Adam Sztykiel (Rampage; Scoob!) penned an earlier draft.

Black Adam is currently slated to hit theaters December 22, 2021, but with production unlikely to begin until early next year, that release date is very likely subject to change.