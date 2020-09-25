Black Adam Headlines

BLACK ADAM Finds Its Hawkman In STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON & THE INVISIBLE MAN Star Aldis Hodge

Here's a major casting coup to take you into the weekend, as it's being reported that Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton) has joined the cast of Warner Bros. and New Line's Black Adam as Hawkman!

Rohan Patel | 9/25/2020
The Hollywood Reporter has learned that rising star Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back; The Invisible Man) has joined the cast of Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's Black Adam

He'll portray archaeologist Carter Hall, a.k.a. the perpetually reincarnated superhero Hawkman, and will serve as a key member of the Justice Society of America, who will have a significant role to play in the upcoming 2021 DC Comics superhero blockbuster that will star Dwayne Johnson (Red NoticeFast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Jumanji: The Next Level) in the title role.

Joining Hodge will be up-and-comer Noah Centineo (Charlie's Angels; To All The Boys I've Loved Before; Masters of the Universe), who will play his JSA teammate Atom Smasher. Additional leading roles of Doctor Fate and Cyclone are still currently being cast, so expect to get more news on that front in the near future. 

Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise; The Commuter) is directing with a revised screenplay from Informer scribes Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Adam Sztykiel (Rampage; Scoob!) penned an earlier draft.

Black Adam is currently slated to hit theaters December 22, 2021, but with production unlikely to begin until early next year, that release date is very likely subject to change. 

THIS IS HAWKMAN 🦅 A pleasure to welcome @aldis_hodge to BLACK ADAM. HAWKMAN is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE. I called Aldis personally as I wanted to surprise him that he got the role and it wound up being one of the greatest conversations I’ve ever had. Aldis: Hello? DJ: Hello, I’d like to speak to Aldis. Aldis: Who is this? DJ: This is Dwayne Johnson. * long pause Aldis: Whoever this is stop playing on my phone. DJ: This is Dwayne, is this Aldis? * longer pause Aldis: This shit ain’t funny, I said stop playing on my [frick]ing phone. DJ: Aldis, this is DJ. I just called to say thank you so much for sending in your audition - it was great and I really appreciate the efforts you made. Just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all you do. And one more thing — welcome to Black Adam. * longest pause Aldis: I’m sorry you’ll have to hold on for a one second. * he puts the phone down and walks away and all I hear is inaudible yells 😂 Aldis: DJAYYYY OHHHHH SHIT!!!!!! * Im laughing my ass off by now. DJ: You ok? You’re gonna crush this role! We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect HAWKMAN. Let’s get to work. #aldishodge #jsa #hawkman 🦅 #blackadam⚡️

