BLACK ADAM: Jim Lee Shares His Original Layouts And BossLogic's Badass Final Concept Art

DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee has shared his original layouts for some of the Black Adam concept art we saw at DC FanDome, as well as the finished pieces by BossLogic. Check them out here...

Six years after he was actually cast as the character, our first proper look at Black Adam finally arrived this past Saturday...via some concept art. Shooting hasn't started yet, so that was the best Warner Bros. could do, and what we saw definitely impressed (especially when it came to the Justice Society).

Now, DC Chief Creative Officer and comic book artist Jim Lee has taken to Twitter to share two of his early sketches which BossLogic later transformed into what we saw in that sizzle reel.

Describing Dwayne Johnson as "the best at what he does" following Saturday's DC FanDome panel, Lee explained: "[BossLogic] took my simple layouts & turned them into GOLD! Black gold." It's interesting seeing how this artwork was created for the event, and we can only hope cameras start rolling soon so we can actually see Johnson suited up as the iconic anti-hero.

Black Adam is supposed to be released next December, but it's likely to be delayed thanks to COVID-19.

Check out the artwork below:

