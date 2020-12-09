BLACK ADAM Producer Confirms When The Movie Starts Shooting And Teases Big Plans For The Justice Society

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has opened up about his and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's plans for the movie, revealing when shooting is now scheduled to start and teasing the debut of the Justice Society!

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding Black Adam - especially after that DC FanDome panel - and thanks to producer Hiram Garcia (Dwayne Johnson's longtime producing partner), we now have an even better idea of what to expect from the 2021 DC Comics adaptation.

Reiterating in an interview with Variety that the plan is for cameras to start rolling "sometime in the first quarter of next year," Garcia would go on to describe Black Adam's journey as "compelling," promising that it's "going to be amazing to watch play out." He added: "[When] you couple that with how powerful every character is who is going to be in the universe, it’s really going to heat things up."

"We have a lot of fun saying that the hierarchy of the power in the DC Universe is going to change because when Black Adam arrives, everyone needs to watch out because he’s going to change the game."

Garcia was also asked about the Justice Society of America, and reading between the lines here, it definitely sounds like there could be big plans for the team in the DC Extended Universe moving forward.

"Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we’re introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate," he teased. "It’s an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven’t had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with."

Finally, he would confirm that the Black Adam team is working closely with Warner Bros. to ensure Johnson's anti-hero is part of the wider DCEU, noting: "[Obviously] 'Shazam' exists in the 'Black Adam' universe. I can just say that we have very big ambitions for 'Black Adam' and all of the characters that we’re introducing. How they’re going to connect with other characters is still all being laid out, but I think fans are going to be happy, ultimately, with the way we end up guiding it."

Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, so it's no great surprise that there are ambitious plans for the character moving forward. Clearly, his introduction is going to have major ramifications for all of this shared world's heroes, and it also sounds like the Justice Society will also be here to say.

