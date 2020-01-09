BLACK ADAM Producer Teases Justice Society Plans And Where The Anti-Hero Will Fit In The Wider DCEU

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has dropped some hints about what fans can expect from the Justice Society, while also shedding some light on when the DC Comics movie will start shooting. Check it out...

The Black Adam panel at DC FanDome was relatively brief, but the two concept art reels and comments from Dwayne Johnson definitely helped get fans excited. As of now, the movie is still scheduled to be released next December, but that could very easily change due to COVID-19.

Producer Hiram Garcia acknowledged that possibilty during a recent interview with Collider, explaining, "COVID threw a curveball in a big way and readjusted everyone’s schedule, but I think the easiest way to look at it is it simply pushed the entire industry’s schedule a few months. We’re planning to pick back up with Black Adam some time first quarter next year and hoping to lock that all down soon."

He later went on to talk about plans for the Justice Society on the big screen, promising that fans won't be disappointed by the way they're portrayed when the heroes cross paths with Black Adam.

"We are so excited to introduce the Justice Society, especially Hawkman who’s such a beloved character and one of those heroes who’s always meant so much to the DC universe. Having them play in the same sandbox as Black Adam is going to be fantastic, and for the already established fans of these characters I think they are going to be really excited to see what elements from classic story lines we take inspiration from as we bring these characters together."

"When you take a powerhouse like Black Adam and inject him into this DC cinematic universe you want to make sure you are putting characters around him that can really up the stakes," Garcia continued. "As DJ likes to say the hierarchy of power in the DC universe really is going to change so Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone will have their hands full no matter how we choose to have them interact with Black Adam."

The Black Adam producer later pointed out that there's only so much he can say about the highly anticipated (and long overdue) DC Comics adaptation, but noted that the team working on the movie are "very focused on building out this world we’re creating with Black Adam and the JSA."

He then confirmed that the story takes place in the DC Extended Universe. "Obviously Shazam exists in that universe along with many many other heroes and believe me when I say we have very big ambitions for all these characters and the story lines we want to take them through."

It sounds like epic plans are being put in place for Black Adam, and we'll hopefully learn more soon!