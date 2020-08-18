BLACK ADAM Reportedly Eyeing THE STAND Actor Alexander Skarsgard For The Role Of Hawkman

It was recently confirmed that Black Adam would feature members of the JSA with the casting of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and we're now hearing that WB is eyeing Alexander Skarsgard for Hawkman!

It was recently announced that Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) had been cast as Atom Smasher in the upcoming Black Adam movie, and a new report indicates that Warner Bros. now has an actor in mind to play another key Justice Society of America member.

According to The Illuminerdi, the studio wants Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood, Tarzan, Big Little Lies) for the role of Carter Hall, aka Hawkman. No official negotiations have taken place (as far as they know

), but the Emmy Award-winning actor is said to be WB's "preferred choice."

At 6’4, Skarsgard certainly fits the bill to play the intimating warrior, and it's easy to imagine him throwing down with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's titular antihero. However, if things don't work out, WB is also said to be looking at Sam Heughan (Outlander; Bloodshot) for the part.

We'll have to treat this as a rumor for now, but the source does have a pretty good track record. Of course, even if Skarsgard is in line to play Hawkman, there's nothing to say that he'll actually sign on the dotted line.

The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed Shazam! spinoff is also expected to feature the big-screen debuts of Cyclone, Hawkgirl, and Dr. Fate, so keep an eye out for some official casting announcements soon. A rumor that WB might be considering a JSA movie if Black Adam is a success did the rounds recently, but that obviously remains to be seen.

How would you guys feel about Skarsgard potentially taking on the role of Hawkman? Let us know in the comments.