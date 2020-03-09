BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne Johnson Confirms He And His Family Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Black Adam and Jumanji star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed that he had his family recently tested positive for COVID-19, though they've managed to come out the other side after a rough few weeks.

Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken to social media to confirm that both he and his family were recently diagnosed with COVID-19. In a lengthy Instagram video, the pro wrestler turned Hollywood A-Lister explains that he, his wife, and two baby girls all tested positive for the virus.

Thankfully, they're now on the other side of it, and all healthy and no longer contagious. While his children didn't really suffer from much more than a sore throat for a couple of days, Johnson explains that, "It was a little bit different for Lauren and I. We had a rough go, but we got through it, and we got through it as a family. We are stronger. We are better."

Close family friends who have no idea where they contracted COVID-19 passed it on to the Black Adam star and his family, and he encouraged his followers to make sure they get tested before seeing anyone. He also pointed out that wearing masks now is more important than ever before.

"It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing a mask and make it a political agenda," he admitted. "It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact and it is the right thing to do and it's the responsible thing to do, not only for yourself, but for your family and loved ones and also for your fellow human beings."

"Stay healthy, my friends, and I'll see you down the road," Johnson concluded.

