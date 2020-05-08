BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne Johnson Weighs In On Those Ryan Reynolds As Hawkman Rumors

After Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to social media to make fun of those Black Adam rumors, Dwayne Johnson has jokingly weighed in by exclaiming, "You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that!"

Black Adam has started putting together its cast, but with Dwayne Johnson's magically charged anti-hero set to battle the Justice Society of America, there's plenty more news to come. Hawkman is a character fans are particularly anxious to learn more about, especially as he's set to make his big-screen debut here.

That's probably why so many were willing to believe Ryan Reynolds may have landed the role, especially after he worked with Johnson on Hobbs & Shaw and the upcoming Red Notice on Netflix.

Yesterday, Reynolds debunked that rumor along with reports that he'll return as Green Lantern in the Justice League Snyder Cut, but Johnson later decided to get in on the gag by replying to the actor on Twitter.

"You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that. You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also [Kevin Hart]'s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test."

Now that these Hawkman rumors have come to Johnson's attention, it's certainly possible he will consider finding a role for Reynolds, and it would be a turn up for the books if he does play Hawkman in Black Adam. If not him, what about the Alan Scott version of Green Lantern?

