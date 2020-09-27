BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Breaks Political Silence By Endorsing Joe Biden For President

Dwayne Johnson is the biggest Hollywood star in the world, and the Fast & Furious and Jumanji star has dropped a People's Elbow on the world of politics by endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!

Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not a celebrity who shares his political beliefs online, and he's remained neutral in front of the public for his entire career, often talking only about issues in America rather than those in the White House. However, the pro wrestler turned actor shocked the world today by fully endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President.

Why is this a big deal?

Johnson is not only a global superstar, but an actor with 199 million Instagram followers and 14.8 million Twitter followers. That gives him a gigantic reach, and means he's bringing attention to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's bid for President and Vice President to all of those people.

In the seven-minute video posted by Johnson to those accounts, he primarily talks to Harris about her and Biden's vision for America if they win the election. He never mentions President Donald Trump, but indicates that additional snippets of this conversation will be released soon.

Johnson is the face of countless franchises, and makes it clear to his enormous fanbase that he has friends who are both Republicans and Democrats, so he's not attacking anyone in this video. He's simply making it clear that he stands behind Biden and Harris for his country's next leaders.

Click HERE for more Black Adam news from CBM!

