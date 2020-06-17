BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Confirms That He Will be Part Of DC's FanDome Event

While Black Adam was mentioned in the DC FanDome announcement, Hollywood A-Lister Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has now confirmed that he will be part of the event to tease the upcoming DC Comics movie...

Black Adam was supposed to begin shooting this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed things, and it's currently unknown whether the movie will be able to meet its planned December 2021 release date. Regardless, the DC Comics adaptation is set to receive the spotlight at the upcoming DC FanDome event on August 22nd.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," the wrestler turned actor said in an Instagram post. "I will be joining the epic and first of its kind, DC FanDome on 08.22.20. This one is for YOU - THE FANS."

It goes without saying that we won't see any footage from Black Adam at the event, but Johnson could easily share some concept art or another poster to get fans excited about what's to come. Heck, if he's done any costume tests, then even a shot of him suited up would be appreciated, and something that will have everyone talking online.

Regardless, we'll be finding out more about Black Adam soon, and that's another reason to count down the days to DC's own version of Comic-Con.

Check out the post from Johnson below:

