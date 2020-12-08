BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Named World's Highest Paid Actor For Second Year In A Row

Can you smell what The Rock is cookin'? Moviegoers certainly can, as WWE Superstar turned Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has been named the world's highest paid actor for the second year in a row...

According to a Forbes report, the former WWE Champion earned $87.5 million between June 2019 and June 2020. $23.5 million of that came from his starring role in upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice alone, but his Under Armour clothing line, Project Rock, also massively contributed to his income.

Johnson's earnings don't quite match up to last year's, when amassed a whopping $89.4 million.

The second highest paid actor of 2020 was Deadpool star and Johnson's Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds, who made $71.5 million. Mark Wahlberg (yes, really) came in third.

Here's the top 10:

Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million

Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million

Mark Wahlberg – $58 million

Ben Affleck – $55 million

Vin Diesel – $54 million

Akshay Kumar – $48.5 million

Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5 million

Will Smith – $44.5 million

Adam Sandler – $41 million

Jackie Chan – $40 million

Johnson recently teased his role as Black Adam in the upcoming Shazam! spinoff, and we should find out more about the movie during the DC FanDome online event later this month. A trailer is unlikely, but we might just get a first glimpse of The Rock suited up as the powerful antihero.