BLACK ADAM Star Noah Centineo Shows Off His Ripped Physique After Landing Atom Smasher Role

The DCEU's Justice Society of America will include Atom Smasher, and actor Noah Centineo showed off his impressive superhero physique in a recent social media post that show's he's more than ready...

Black Adam is currently set to be released on December 22nd, 2021, but seeing as shooting was originally supposed to begin this summer, it's now hard to say whether the DC Comics adaptation will meet its planned release date. Warner Bros. has yet to make any changes to that, though it does seem safe to assume COVID-19 is going to result in a delay of some sort.

While we know that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will play Black Adam, the only other confirmed cast member is Noah Centineo as Albert "Al" Rothstein/Atom Smasher, a member of the Justice Society of America. There may be no word on when shooting starts, but the Centineo is clearly raring to go if the impressive photo he's shared on social media is any indication.

Introduced in 1983's All Star Squadron #25, Atom Smasher is the godson of the Golden Age Atom, Al Pratt, and possesses superhuman strength and the ability to change his size.

A rival and then friend to Black Adam, it's obviously going to be interesting seeing how the character is handled here. Either way, Centineo certainly looks pretty damn perfect for the role, and should be more than a match for Johnson if their two characters end up going head to head.

Check out the photos below:

